Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Shares of LAKE opened at $20.38 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

