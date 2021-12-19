Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

