Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 4,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 683,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a market cap of $947.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 801,496 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 521,417 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,425,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

