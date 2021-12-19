Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 21,116 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $78.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

