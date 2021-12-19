Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.61.

NYSE LOW opened at $248.09 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

