Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.52.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.