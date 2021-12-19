Wells Fargo & Company Increases Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $15.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAGP. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

