Critical Survey: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) versus Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 475.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 5.77 -$173.21 million ($0.21) -72.38 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.29 $305.53 million $0.16 83.76

Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -5.58% -1.49% -0.95% Brandywine Realty Trust 5.43% 1.50% 0.68%

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.