Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

