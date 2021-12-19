Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Level One Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $294.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.