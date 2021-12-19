Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 810 iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

BGRN stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

