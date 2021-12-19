Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,558,000 after acquiring an additional 466,125 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

