Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,558,000 after acquiring an additional 466,125 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
