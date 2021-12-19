MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL opened at $69.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

