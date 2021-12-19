Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

BIOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

