Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LESL. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.69.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 850,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

