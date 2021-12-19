Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

