Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Declines By 36.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $24.74 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. Research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

