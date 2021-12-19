Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Up 41.0% in November

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $524.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 691,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
