Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Up 41.0% in November

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $524.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 691,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

