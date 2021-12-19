Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 3,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,093,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $726.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

