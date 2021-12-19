View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 5.4%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 29,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,187,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

VIEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get View alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of View by 579.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after buying an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of View by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 2,544,824 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of View by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 1,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.