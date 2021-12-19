Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $48.01. Approximately 784,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,167,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

