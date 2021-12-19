NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Up 12.2%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO)’s share price was up 12.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 146,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 426,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.09 million and a PE ratio of -30.56.

About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.