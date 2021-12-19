Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,537,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TechTarget by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37 and a beta of 0.89. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

