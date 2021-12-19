Strs Ohio Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.