Strs Ohio Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,517,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,430,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 407,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

VSH opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

