Strs Ohio Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $53.73 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

