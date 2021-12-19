Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $77.53 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

