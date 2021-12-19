Morgan Stanley Trims Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price to $70.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.95. Amplitude has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hoang Vuong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $7,348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $889,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,058 shares of company stock worth $32,014,050 in the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

