JMP Securities Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $68.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.85.

OMF opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55. OneMain has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 778,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $41,819,000.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

