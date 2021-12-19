Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $2,700.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,210.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,359.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,297.56. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

