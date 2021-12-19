$118.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $118.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.28 billion. Apple posted sales of $111.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $385.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.27 billion to $392.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $410.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $398.61 billion to $423.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

Apple stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

