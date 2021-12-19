Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $132,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,583.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.