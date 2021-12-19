Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 148.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $150.44 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

