ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

