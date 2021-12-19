DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vontier were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Vontier by 2,817.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth $843,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.0% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Vontier stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.