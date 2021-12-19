17,864 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,535 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,416. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

