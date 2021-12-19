DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,278 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HUYA were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 413,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 849.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 789.7% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 0.78. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

