American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

