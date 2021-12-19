Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

