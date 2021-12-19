Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energizer by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Energizer by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Energizer by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

