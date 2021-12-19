Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $425,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in F.N.B. by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in F.N.B. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

