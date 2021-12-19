DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 30,900 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.