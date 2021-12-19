DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.