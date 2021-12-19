Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

MOLN stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.