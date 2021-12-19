Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KOPN. TheStreet lowered Kopin from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Kopin has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $101,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kopin by 28.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.