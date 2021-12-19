Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

DH stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

