Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $4,863,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,950 shares of company stock worth $15,048,505 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

