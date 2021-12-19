Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,418 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

