Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $230,000. Tobam increased its stake in Sealed Air by 44.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $3,051,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

