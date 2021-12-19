Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,705 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 29,758 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

